Harmon Named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week

LARAMIE– Freshman setter Marissa Harmon has been named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday morning. The award is the first weekly honor for Harmon and also the first for Wyoming this season.



Harmon Recorded 91 Assists Against Boise State and Utah State

The Frisco, Texas, native averaged 11.38 assists per set over Wyoming’s two road wins last week. In helping UW to its first win at Boise State since 1994, Harmon recorded not only a match-best but a career-high 61 assists against the Broncos, in addition to ten digs.

It was her team-leading fourth double-double of the year. On Thursday night against Utah State, she lead both teams with 30 assists and also posted eight digs, five kills and two blocks.

Over the two wins, Harmon had 91 assists, 18 digs, nine kills, three service aces and two blocks for the Cowgirls.

Harmon Ranks Eighth in Mountain West for Assists

The freshman has lead UW in assists during the last seven matches and 15 overall this season. For the year, she has had at least 30 assists in 12 of the 18 matches.

Harmon is eighth in the MW and leads the team with 8.64 assists per set for the year, including 9.95 per set in MW play.



Upcoming Matches

The Brown and Gold (9-9, 4-2 MW) return to the UniWyo Sports Complex this weekend. First serve is scheduled against Nevada on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. MT, and then at 1 p.m. against San Jose State on Saturday.