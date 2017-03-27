Have You Seen Copper?

ARROWHEAD SPRINGS — Riley and Lauren Hamm are looking for their lost dog Copper, they live out at Arrowhead Springs just off of Aspen Mountain Road.

“We let the dogs out at 7:30 am on Saturday morning and they took off shortly after. Macy returned around 1:30 pm and we have still not seen Copper. I am hoping/thinking that someone may have picked him up. We have it posted on the Missing dog page on Facebook. My family and I would really appreciate it. We are also offering a 100 dollar reward. He is chipped but did not have his collar on at the time. He is almost 2 Years old and is a Terrier mix.”

If you have info on Copper you can send the Hamm family an email at this link.

Riley and Lauren Hamm