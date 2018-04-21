Have You Seen Harley?

ROCK SPRINGS — Chauffe Schirmer is looking for her tomcat named Harley. He is missing from Archers Trail behind Smiths.

“Harley is a 9-year-old neutered male domestic short-hair, all black and very friendly. He makes an excellent alarm clock at 4am, so he will soon annoy anyone who may have taken him in, despite their good intentions. Harley has arthritis and is on medication, so I appreciate anyone’s help with his safe return or any information – please call 307-705-4866. Thank you.” – Chauffe Schirmer