Have You Seen Silas?

ROCK SPRINGS — Libby Stragand is asking the community for their help in finding her lost Sheltie, Silas.
Silas, was last seen at the KOA campground on Foothills Blvd. between Cruel Jacks and Home Depot on the north side of I-80 on Tuesday, May 23.
“I know he is VERY SCARED as he’s had lots of trauma in his five years on this earth. He has been seen several times around Home Depot, but may be ANYWHERE in Rocks Springs. Please DO NOT CHASE or CALL him. I have a trap, but it will only work if he is calm & hungry. If you see him, please call Libby @ 303-794-4753. Silas is a very small, black & white sheltie with a brown face, but he may be mistaken for a Border Collie, an Aussie, etc. Remember do NOT chase or call him because if he gets too scared he’ll leave the area. His sister, Sally, is lonely without Silas. I’d like to say, THANK YOU VERY MUCH to the many people in Rock Springs who have tried to help me find Silas. Keep up the sightings till we find Silas. His hair has grown in since this picture was taken.” – Libby Stragand