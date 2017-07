NORTH ROCK SPRINGS — Snickers a brown female Shih Tzu is missing. She was last seen on July 12th at 407 Douglas Drive. She ran off after being scared by fireworks on Wednesday night.

She has a condition that cause her pupils to stay dilated all the time therefore she doesn’t see during the daylight but does well at night. She has an amputated tail.

If you have info call 307-389-8055 or text 801-803-2496.