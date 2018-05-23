Have You Submitted Your Wyoming Hunting Applications Yet?

CHEYENNE– The deadline to submit or modify Wyoming big game applications is Thursday, May 31 by midnight (MST).

May 31 is the deadline for elk, deer, and antelope applications for Wyoming residents. It is also the deadline for deer and antelope applications for nonresidents.

To apply for a Wyoming big game application, click the following link: https://wgfd.wyo.gov/elsapplication/ELSWelcome.aspx?rc=7Lbaf.



Super Tag

Hunters can also apply for the Wyoming Super Tag when they submit their hunting applications. Super Tag raffle tickets are available until July 2.

To learn more about Super Tag and other great prizes, click here.