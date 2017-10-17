Haven Beauty Salon Looking for Talent – Multiple Positions

A new beauty salon in Green River is looking for talent to add to their team!

Haven Beauty Salon, located at 128 E. Flaming Gorge Way in Green River, is opening its doors to the public on October 21 and is in search of talented Hair Stylists, Nail Technicians and possibly an Esthetician.

How to Apply

Send an email or text if you are interested in joining Haven Beauty Salons new team.

Please contact Natalie at 801-440-4510 or email at havenbeautysalon@yahoo.com.

