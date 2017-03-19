Healer – The Answer Series

Why did Jesus heal people? After all, Jesus wasn’t the first. Abraham, Moses, Elijah, Elisha, and even David had experiences that healed others. Many were healed themselves when they asked for it. (Hannah, Hezekiah, and even Nebuchadnezzar.) Jesus healed others to show us what God was like. Exodus 15:26 states that “God is Our Healer.” So Jesus came to express healing as it was intended. Also, Jesus had a mission. He often did things miraculously to clarify spiritual realities.

The Spirit of the Lord is upon me, for he has anointed me to bring Good News to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim that captives will be released, that the blind will see, that the oppressed will be set free, and that the time of the Lord’s favor has come.” – Luke 4:18-19 (NLT)

…But the Son of God came to destroy the works of the devil.” – 1 John 3:8 (NLT)

Today we examine two miraculous healings in the Bible. The first involved four committed friends who overcame some serious obstacles to get to Jesus. The second is a story about a woman who had exhausted all other possibilities.

The Trouble with Getting to Jesus

In each of these stories, People were in the way. (Mark 2:4) Certainly, there were many who simply desired to get a better understanding of Jesus. Yet, there were also many doubters, complainers, and even some openly critical people. Getting to Jesus often requires, getting past the opinions and hypocrisies of others.

Jesus also makes it clear in many scriptures that faith is the critical factor, and faith is hard to understand. It can be a real struggle to learn the ways of faith in God. We live in a world that speaks of faith often, but never clarifies its meaning. We are just expected to know, but no one has ever explained it to us. So getting to Jesus “by Faith” can be problematic. (See Romans 10:17; Hebrews 11:1 for a biblical definition of Faith.)

The Trouble with Sin

Is it easier to say to the paralyzed man ‘Your sins are forgiven,’ or ‘Stand up, pick up your mat, and walk?’” – Mark 2:9 (NLT)

Jesus, at the very least, indicates that sin and sickness go hand in hand. Often in scripture, they are mentioned side by side. Few believers would doubt that Jesus died for their sins, but when ask about their sickness, they are unsure. The Bible teaches that He died for both.

But he was pierced for our rebellion, crushed for our sins. He was beaten so we could be whole. He was whipped so we could be healed. – Isaiah 53:5 (NLT)

There is a difference between SIN and SINS. It is not necessarily the commission of sin that causes sickness. But, sickness is always rooted in SIN. And, there are times that sickness is rooted in one’s own SINS. (SIN is a power, even an authority. SINS are acts.)

For example, anger is closely connected to heart disease. Being unforgiving and bitterness are proven to cause havoc on the digestive system. Unresolved guilt is known to greatly impact your nervous system. There are a number of sins that do great damage to the systems of the human body. And, in many cases, if the sins were addressed, the individual would be free from the disease.

But, it should never be assumed that someone is sick because they have sinned and God is punishing them. Sickness is a work of the enemy. Sickness is a symptom of SIN singular and sometimes of SINS plural. So let’s not dismiss SIN, nor should we assume SINS. The great news is that Jesus death was for both SIN and SINS.

Has Jesus changed?

Jesus healed a LOT of people. And, they weren’t necessarily His followers or even repentant. We should take note that it did not take much faith at all for the people that He healed. He referred to it as the faith of a “mustard seed,” meaning not much faith at all.

But it is also true, that Jesus did not heal everyone. For example, He refused to heal in order to prove himself to the Pharisees. He refused to heal for Herod’s entertainment. He even limited His work where faith was limited. (Mark 6:5-6) And, He only worked where it was clear that the Father was working.

Most believers I know, have no problem with a God who heals. In fact, they believe God heals. Their struggle is… WILL God heal… ME? In each of today’s stories, someone did not just believe that Jesus COULD! They believed that Jesus WOULD heal them if ONLY they could get to Him. So the answer to the question, “Does Jesus still heal people?” is an important one.

Jesus Is the Answer for Your Healing

If we consider today’s stories and include 2 Corinthians 12:7-10, we would make at least seven observations.

1. Go to the LORD first! (Go to the doctor. Go to a good Christ following counselor. But, start with God.)

2. Never lose faith, just because the answer has not come.

3. Don’t stop asking until you get an answer.

4. Just because you think you have the answer is no reason to stop asking. Pray again!!!

5. Rejoice in the strength you find in the midst of the weakness.

6. There is no reason to believe that God won’t heal you. In fact, you have just as much reason to believe He will heal as you do that He won’t heal.

7. Just because you haven’t received, doesn’t mean you can’t give. Remember, just because Paul had a problem did not stop him from asking God to help others. Take a step of faith. Take 100 steps of faith. You will be surprised at what God does.

Micheal Maynard has been an Organizational Pioneer for more than 25 years and the Lead Pastor of Ordinary Faith for the last eight years. His deep belief that FAITH is for everyday life fuels a passion for empowering people to truly LIVE their lives and not just survive until they die.

Micheal has been “extremely” married for 28 years to his wife. He has been blessed with eight boys. His wife is obviously a superhero. His youngest son has Trisomy 21, which brings a perspective on life that only an extra chromosome can provide.

