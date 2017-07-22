Help Identify Suspect in Alleged Albertson’s Theft

ROCK SPRINGS — According to Chief Dwane Pacheco an unknown male suspect recently stole approximately $250 from Albertson’s when a cashier left her checkstand momentarily.

On July 11, 2017 at approximately 9:00 a.m. a male subject entered the Albertson’s store in Rock Springs. Before he left he stole approximately $250 that a cashier had left on her counter while she stepped away momentarily.

The suspect left Albertson’s and drove away in a white van seen in the attached pictures. The suspect appears to be a white male in his late 40’s or early 50’s with dark hair that is possibly graying. He has on a blue shirt, light colored pants and a baseball style hat.

If anyone knows who this person is please contact Officer Joe Snyder at 352-1575. Persons can remain anonymous if they wish.

