Help RSPD Identify Auto Burglary Suspect

ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs Police Department is seeking the identity of an auto burglary suspect.

On June 26th at approximately 10:55 p.m., officers of the Rock Springs Police Department responded to 1030 Dewar Drive for a report of multiple auto burglaries. Video surveillance showed the burglaries occurred just after 9:00 pm.

The suspect, pictured in the photo, broke into two vehicles and attempted to access approximately 10 others.

The suspect is a white male, approximately 30-40 years old, short hair, balding on top and has a full mustache and beard. He was wearing jeans, a maroon shirt, and white shoes.

If you have information regarding the suspect’s identity or information regarding the break-ins, please contact Corporal Amanda Clawson at 307-352-1575 or message us on our Facebook page at Facebook.com/RockSpringsPD.