Help Save the Flag Pole

17 years of Wyoming wind has caused the 150 ft. pole to lean.

The pole, which is owned by The Rock Springs Rotary Club,  is set to be evaluated in July for repairs.

The Rotary Club is solely responsible for repairing the leaning pole and are unable to display the flag until said repairs have been made.

How Can You Help?

  1. Donate to the cost of the repairs.
  2. Join The Rock Springs Rotary Club
  3. Call Ken Wilbert(307) 389-5049
    Curt Barker(307) 371-9905
    Buddy Kaumo(307) 389 -5058

Make your tax deductible contribution to “Rotary Clubs of Southwest Wyoming”, add “Save the Flag Pole” in the memo line and remit to: Rock Springs Rotary Club, P.O. Box 996, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

*More information is available at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.

