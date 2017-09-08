Help Solve Wildlife Crime Involving Shooting of Several Animals

WHEATLAND – If you were traveling on Highway 270 in eastern Wyoming between August 31 and September 2 you could help solve a wildlife crime.

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking the public for any information they may have about the shooting of several animals that were then left to waste on highway 270 between Hartville and the Niobrara County line.

There were at least three animals shot, including a young fawn. This appeared to happen between the evening of Thursday, August 31 and the morning of September 2. For those with information about these incidents please contact the game wardens in Wheatland or Lusk as soon as possible.

Tips about this case or others can be submitted by phone, text or online and reporters can choose to remain anonymous. Individuals submitting information leading to a conviction can be eligible for a reward through the Wyoming Wildlife Protector’s Association (WWPA).

