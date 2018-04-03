Henderson Downs Another School Record at Tom Benich Invitational

GREELEY, Colo.– Cowgirl junior Ja’la Henderson victimized another UW jumps record at Saturday’s Tom Benich Invitational in Greeley, Colorado, leaping 43 feet, 0.5 inches in the women’s triple jump to take the victory by over four feet and solidify her status as the best triple jumper in Cowgirl history.

Henderson’s performance was the highlight of a successful day that saw the Pokes win 10 events, while fellow junior Jordan Edmonds also posted a UW all-time top 10 mark in the women’s 200 meters and the Unland brothers dominated the men’s hammer throw once again.

“Ja’la (Henderson) had another great day,” UW head coach Bryan Berryhill said. “Overall, it was a solid day for both teams. It was a cool and breezy day but the team didn’t let that get in the way of competing with great effort and focus.

“Our goal now is to get better every week and take advantage of every opportunity we get to compete.”



Henderson’s Jump Breaks the Record Set in 1999

Henderson’s leap of 43-0.5 breaks the nearly 20-year old program record of 41-2.25 set by Tomeca Brown in 1999. The Dayton, Ohio native now holds both UW triple jump records and ranks No. 2 on the UW all-time lists for both long jumps.

She currently leads the Mountain West in the triple jump by well over a foot, while she is also the conference leader in the long jump. Henderson’s triple jump is good for fifth in the national ranks so far this outdoor season.



Edmonds is the No. 9 Runner in UW History in 200 Meter

Henderson was not the only Cowgirl to climb onto a UW all-time top 10 list on Saturday, as Edmonds’ time of 24.02 seconds in the women’s 200 meters makes her the No. 9 performer in UW history.

Edmonds was the top collegiate performer in the event on Saturday. She also battled through a headwind to take third place in the women’s 100 meters with a time of 12.01.

Fellow sprinter Melina Harris took second in the women’s 400 meters, clocking 57.12. The Cowboys’ 4×100-meter relay team had a good day as well, taking second place with a time of 41.32.



UW Wins Men’s Long Jump

In the men’s long jump, senior Caleb Seeton notched another victory for UW with an outdoor personal best of 23-3.25, while fellow senior Bobby Wingeleth was third at 21-11.5.

Freshman William Nolan conducted business as usual in the men’s triple jump, winning the event with a mark of 48-1.75.

Unland Brothers Take First and Second in Hammer Throw

UW’s throws bros, Damon and Kirk Unland, dominated the men’s hammer throw with a 1-2 finish. Damon threw 196-1 for the victory, while Kirk posted a personal best at 188-5 for second place.

On the women’s side, Emelda Malm-Annan placed fourth at 186-8. The Cowgirls had a strong showing in the discus, as Hannah Carr was second with a toss of 153-9 while Addison Henry placed fourth at 143-11.



Rock Springs’ Faure Wins 800 Meter with Conference-Leading Time

Junior Ricky Faure led a trio of UW middle distance runners in the men’s 800 meters on Saturday, winning the event with a conference-leading, altitude-adjusted time of 1:49.79.

Fellow junior Bryce Ailshie was third with an adjusted time of 1:50.86, while senior Calum Kepler was sixth at 1:53.04. Ailshie currently ranks third in the MW, while Kepler is right behind him in fourth.

Senior Kerry White led the Pokes in the women’s 800, clocking an adjusted time of 2:14.73 to take fifth.



UW Wins Men’s and Women’s 1,500 Meter Run

Wyoming was victorious in both the men’s and women’s 1,500 meters, as sophomore Daniel Hintz took the top spot on the men’s side while senior Lauren Hamilton won the women’s race.

Hintz clocked an altitude-adjusted time of 3:49.51, currently good for third in the MW, while Hamilton’s adjusted time was 4:34.51. Sophomore Michael Downey was runner-up to Hintz in the men’s race, checking in with an adjusted time of 3:51.73.

UW had three of the top five in the women’s race, as Emily Person placed third and Solana Quistorff took fifth with respective adjusted times of 4:40.25 and 4:43.83. The times were personal bests for Hintz, Downey and Person.



UW Sweeps the 5,000 Meter Run and 3,000 Meter Steeplechase

The Brown and Gold had yet another sweep in the 5,000 meters, as redshirt freshman Christopher Henry won the men’s competition while sophomore Ashley Bock cruised to victory on the women’s side.

Henry clocked an altitude-adjusted time of 14:41.89 in the first outdoor 5,000 meters of his career, while Bock’s adjusted time of 17:28.58 was a personal best. Both Pokes won their respective races by more than 15 seconds.

Wyoming added a sweep of the 3,000-meter steeplechase for good measure, with redshirt freshman Harry Ewing taking the win in the men’s race while sophomore Kacey Doner won the women’s race.

Ewing clocked an altitude-adjusted time of 9:07.42 while winning the race by more than 10 seconds, while Doner claimed her victory with an adjusted time of 11:12.11.



Top Hurdles Performances

Ariana Williams placed third in the women’s 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.37, while Heidi Pfoor clocked a personal record of 1:01.84 for second place in the women’s 400-meter hurdles.

Freshman McCade Johnson took fourth in the men’s 400-meter hurdles, posting a time of 54.45.



Up Next

Wyoming will stay along the Front Range this coming weekend, heading to Boulder, Colorado, for the CU Invitational on April 6-7. Stay tuned to @wyo_track on twitter for information about the meet.