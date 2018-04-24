Henderson Earns Weekly Conference Honor for Third Time This Season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado– Wyoming junior Ja’la Henderson has been named the Mountain West Women’s Field Athlete of the Week for the third time during the 2017-18 season, the league announced Tuesday afternoon.

It is her second weekly honor during the outdoor track & field season.



Henderson Leaps 43 Feet, 8.5 Inches in Triple Jump

The UW jumps star receives the award from the conference after her most recent record-breaking performance.

The Meadowdale, Ohio, native leapt 43 feet, 8.5 inches to smash her own UW women’s outdoor triple jump record at the Beach Invitational in Long Beach, Calif., on Saturday, taking the top spot in the field of 57 competitors.

It was the second time Henderson has broken the outdoor program record this season, and she has broken UW triple jumps records a total of four times during the 2017-18 season.

Henderson now leads the Mountain West by over two feet in the triple jump while she is ranked third in the long jump with a mark of 20-2.5. Her triple jump mark is currently ranked 10th in the NCAA.



UW Has Collected Seven Weekly Conference Accolades this 2017-18 Season

Henderson and Damon Unland have each earned two MW Field Athlete of the Week honors for Wyoming during the 2018 outdoor season.

With an additional weekly honor during the indoor season for Henderson as well as two indoor honors for Jordan Edmonds, the Pokes have garnered a total of seven weekly conference accolades during the 2017-18 track & field campaign.



Up Next

Wyoming will host the 7220 Invite on Friday at the Memorial 8 Track at the Louis S. Madrid Sports Complex. Events start at 11 a.m. MT and admission is free to the public. Stay tuned to GoWyo.com and @wyo_track on twitter for more information about the home meet.