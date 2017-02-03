Henry “Ernie” Clark (August 3, 1957 – Jan 26, 2017)

GREEN RIVER — Henry “Ernie” Clark, 59, of Green River, passed away suddenly Jan. 26, 2017, at his home.

He was born Aug. 3, 1957, to Jewel and Minnie Clark of Nucla, Colorado.

He attended school in Nucla, Colorado and graduated from Nucla High School with the class of 1975.

He was a maintenance worker for the City of Green River for 16 years and School District #2 for 12 years. He was a member of the Green River Weed & Pest Board.

He married Glenda Harsha on Nov. 25, 1977. They had three children, Crista Lynn Clark, Arron Bo Clark and Adam Brett Clark.

Ernie enjoyed walking horses, camping, hunting, carpentry and helping others.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Glenda; one son, Adam Clark and wife Gerri; grandchildren Alexia, Klayton, and Madison; five brothers, Bob and Onie Clark of Grand Junction, Colo., Bill and Debbie Clark of Naturita, Colo., Larry Clark of Riverton, Paul and Shannon Clark of Nucla, Colo., and Bo and Lynne Clark of Green River; sisters Maggie Lemons of Cortez, Colo., Jan and Noel Wood of Riverton, Finnis Barnes of Nucla, Colo., and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Crista, son Arron Bo, granddaughter Riley Bell, his parents Jewel and Minnie Clark, in-laws Ronald and Sharon Harsha, sisters Joann Davis and Tiny Burbridge and brother-in-laws Bill Lemons and Bugs Barns.

Cremation has taken place at Fox Crematory, Rock Springs.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 8, 2017, at the Green River LDS Stake Center, 120 Shoshone, Green River.

Condolences can be sent to 1700 Wilson Street No. 39, Green River, or left at www.foxfh.com.

Instead of flowers, the family kindly asks for donations to cover funeral expenses to be sent to the Green River Basin Federal Credit Union, 131 E Railroad St, Green River, WY 82935.