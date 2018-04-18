Herberger’s To Close Following Parent Company’s Liquidation

ROCK SPRINGS– Herberger’s will be closing it’s doors in Rock Springs following the liquidation of its parent company, The Bon-Ton Stores.

Over 200 stores nationwide will be shutting down.



Store to Stay Open Throughout Store Closing Sales

In a press release yesterday, The Bon-Ton Stores announced the winning bid in an auction for the company’s assets. A hearing by the Bankruptcy Court to approve the sale and wind-down of the company’s operations has been scheduled for today, April 18.

The company, which operates under the Bon-Ton, Bergner’s, Boston Store, Carson’s, Elder-Beerman, Herberger’s and Younkers nameplates, is expected to release further information regarding details about its liquidation plans and going out of business sales at its stores following approval of the winning bid by the Bankruptcy Court

The press release says that, “throughout the court-supervised asset sale process, the Company’s stores, e-commerce and mobile platforms… will remain open throughout the store closing sales.”