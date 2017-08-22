Herman David Rauzi (May 24, 1923 - August 19, 2017).

ROCK SPRINGS — Herman David Rauzi, 94, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away Saturday, August 19, 2017 in Rock Springs, Wyoming. A longtime resident of Rock Springs, Mr. Rauzi had been in ill health for the past six months.

He was born on May 24, 1923, in Superior, Wyoming, the son of Dave Rauzi and Concetta Menghini Rauzi.

Mr. Rauzi attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1941 graduate of Rock Springs High School.

He served in the United States Army during World War II in the Pacific Theater.

On July 15, 1950, he married Blanche Marie Chevalier in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mr. Rauzi owned and operated Rauzi’s Service for sixty years with his brother Serafino Rauzi.

He was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

His interests included hunting, fishing, meeting with Harold Monroe and other friends for coffee.

He is survived by his wife Blanche Rauzi of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two sons; Robert Rauzi of Indianapolis, Indiana and Jerry Rauzi of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two grandchildren; Mary Harrison and Christina Buettner, 3 great-grandchildren Carson, Avery and Dylan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, David Rauzi and Concetta Rauzi, one brother, Serafino Rauzi, and one niece Amy Scott.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, August 24, 2017 at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Interment will be at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday morning one hour prior to services.

