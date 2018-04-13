Herrera Receives 2018-2019 Bigler Memorial Scholarship

SWEETWATER COUNTY — In 2005, the Bigler family and OCI Chemical, predecessor to Ciner Resources, partnered to establish a scholarship to honor Terry A. Bigler and carry on his legacy. The scholarship is intended to help students enrolled at WWCC who are entering their second year of a degree program. The scholarship is need-based with preference given to students enrolled in either Mine Maintenance or Trades & Industry programs as well as those having graduated from a high school in southwest Wyoming.

Scholarship In Remembrance

Terry is remembered by his family, friends, and coworkers as a loyal, compassionate, humorous, and professional man. He had a strong mechanical ability and was recognized for his passion by his peers. Terry worked at the Big Island Mine & Refinery safely for 28 years as a member of the maintenance team.

When speaking of Terry amongst fellow employees, it is always with a smile and fond memories. Terry’s parents, Ken and Carol Bigler, actively participate in the selection process each year and hold the candidates to a high standard so as to properly honor their beloved son. Since its inception, the scholarship has provided over $25,950 to students at WWCC to provide financial assistance to help meet their academic goals.

2018-2019 Recipient

The Bigler family and Ciner are proud to announce Santiago Herrera as the 2018-2019 Terry A. Bigler Scholarship recipient. He is the fourteenth recipient and will receive $2,450.00 to apply toward his academic expenses. Santiago expects to graduate in the Spring of 2019 with an Associates Degree in Diesel and Heavy Equipment Technology along with a certificate in Mine Maintenance.

He is the son of Miguel Herrera and Rebecca Romero of Lyman, WY. In his spare time, Santiago enjoys golfing, fishing, hunting, and being outdoors. With continued hard work and dedication, the Bigler family and Ciner are confident Santiago will have a successful future and that he is the perfect candidate to receive the scholarship this year. Best of luck to Santiago as he continues his education at WWCC this Fall.