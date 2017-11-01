Heyborne, Radakovich & Company Hiring Office Administrator

Heyborne, Radakovich & Company, P.C., is accepting resumes for a full-time office administrator position.

Applicants need to have a working knowledge of Microsoft Office, Adobe Acrobat, and general office machines such as copiers and postage meters. A working knowledge of Intuit Quickbooks is preferred, but not required..

To Apply

Please email a resume with 2-3 professional references to heyborne.radakovich@gmail.com if interested. You can also drop off your resume in person at our office:



Heyborne, Radakovich & Company, P.C.

1575 Dewar Dr. Suite 200

Rock Springs, WY 82901

