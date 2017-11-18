High Near 34 With Gusts As High As 28 MPH

Mostly Sunny and Cooler across Wyoming today as High Pressure takes over the regional Weather Pattern. Gusty Winds will also pickup across the Northwest this afternoon and evening and then spread across much of the state on Sunday…with Scattered Snow Showers returning to the far West.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 15. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 19. West southwest wind around 10 mph.

Monday A slight chance of snow before 1pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 1pm and 5pm, then a slight chance of snow after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night A slight chance of rain and snow before 10pm, then a slight chance of snow between 10pm and 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Thanksgiving Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.