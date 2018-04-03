High Near 43, Windy

Mostly Sunny Skies and cooler temperatures will prevail across Wyoming today as High Pressure pays a short visit to the region. Partly Cloudy skies and warmer weather will be in the cards for Wednesday…before a Canadian Cold Front slides across the state on Thursday.

Today Sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Windy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Thursday A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 14 mph becoming west northwest 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Saturday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 60. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night Rain showers likely before 4am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Windy.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Windy.