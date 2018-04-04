High Near 55; Gusts Up To 44 MPH

High Pressure will pay another short visit to the region as clouds move across Wyoming today and Thursday with mild temperatures. Scattered snow showers will also be possible across the northwest today and Thursday…before another Cold Front marches across the state Thursday night and moves a cooler and wet weather pattern across the region.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Windy, with a west wind 14 to 19 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Windy, with a west southwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night A chance of rain showers before 3am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday A chance of snow showers before 8am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 8am and 9am, then a chance of rain showers after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a northwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday A chance of snow showers before 8am, then a chance of rain showers. Cloudy, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night Rain showers likely before 4am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday A slight chance of snow showers between noon and 2pm, then a slight chance of rain showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Windy.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.