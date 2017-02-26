High Pressure Will Keep A Fairly Dry And Cooler Weather Pattern Across Much Of The Region This Week

A drier and cooler weather pattern will prevail across the region this weekend. Mostly to partly cloudy skies will cover Wyoming today with isolated snow showers possible across the west and Bighorn Mountains. Otherwise, expect areas of blowing snow and patchy valley fog will start the morning off. These conditions, plus clearing skies, will continue through Sunday.

Check the latest road conditions from WYDOT

This Afternoon

Mostly sunny, with a high near 22. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight

A 20 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7. Wind chill values as low as -10. Light south southwest wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph after midnight.

Monday

A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 27. Wind chill values as low as -10. West wind 9 to 13 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Wind chill values as low as -5. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 7. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. Breezy.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.