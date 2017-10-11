High School Football Standings After Week 6

SWEETWATER COUNTY— After Week 6, some high school football teams have risen in the rankings, and some have fallen in the WyoPreps.com Coach’s and Media Football Poll.



4A Standings

After their loss against Thunder Basin last week, Rock Springs has fallen to the number six spot, losing their number five ranking. Thunder Basin is now ranked fourth.

The Tigers will take on the third ranked Cheyenne East this Friday, October 13, in Cheyenne.

Sheridan is ranked number 1, Natrona is number 2, and Kelly Walsh is number 5.

Rock Springs High School

3A Standings

After Green River’s win last week against Powell, they moved up in the poll from number four to number three.

This Friday, Green River will take on the unranked Jackson Hole, who have not won a game this season.

Star Valley remains in the number one position with an undefeated season. Green River will finish their seasonal play at home against Star Valley on October 20.

Torrington moved up to the number two spot, knocking Douglas down to the number four position. Cody is ranked fifth.

Green River High School

2A Standings

Pinedale is unranked, and will play the unranked Lovell this Friday, October 13.

Mountain View has held onto their number two ranking, and Big Piney has held onto their number three ranking after beating Pinedale last week.



6-Man Standings

Farson-Eden is tied for the second position with Little Snake River. Farson-Eden was ranked number 2 last week, and Little Snake River was ranked third.

Farson-Eden will play unranked Riverside this week. They will take on Little Snake River on the road on October 20.

Kaycee holds the number 1 position. Burlington and Midwest hold onto their ranks from last week, taking the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.