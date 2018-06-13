High School Tennis Players Improve Skills at UW Tennis Camp [PHOTOS]

GREEN RIVER– Members of the Green River High School and Rock Springs High School tennis teams are participating in the University of Wyoming Tennis Camp this week in Green River.

University of Wyoming tennis player Elisa Koonik and assistant coach Christa Gecheva are spending the week in Green River to help the local athletes improve upon their skills on the tennis court.

GRHS head tennis coach Phil Harder is also helping out with the camp.

Eighteen kids are participating in the camp. Two of the kids are from RSHS while the other 16 are members of the GRHS tennis team.



About Gecheva and Koonik

Gecheva was a four-year letter winner as a Cowgirl. She is tied for 13th all-time in UW history in single wins with 56 wins. She is ranked 17th all-time in school history for doubles wins with 47 wins.

Koonik finished her Junior season as a Cowgirl with 17 doubles wins, earning herself All-Conference honors. She also earned All-Conference honors in singles action.



