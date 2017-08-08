High Speed Chase Ends Near Point of Rocks

UPDATE — The Wyoming Highway Patrol, with assistance from Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Department and Rock Springs City Police Department were involved with a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 this morning.

The chase began near Walcott Junction at about milepost 224 westbound.

A Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper pulled the vehicle over for a traffic stop when the Trooper suspected the vehicle may contain a controlled substance and called for a K-9 unit.

A K-9 unit gave the Troopers a positive alert for illegal substances.

When the Trooper proceeded to ask the occupants to get out of the vehicle, the driver drove away westbound.

A high-speed chase followed, with speeds reaching 120 mph. The vehicle came to a stop around milepost 133 near the parking area, possibly due to running out of gas.

No injuries were reported, and the driver is in custody. There was an additional female passenger, no relation to the driver. There were also two small children in the vehicle as well. The incident is still under investigation.

Original Post

POINT OF ROCKS — According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, a high-speed chase has ended near Point of Rocks. The vehicle slowed and came to a stop at the 133 near Point of Rocks. The driver in custody.

Initial reports are that four occupants were in the vehicle, two adults, one male, one female, two children.

Updates as we get them.