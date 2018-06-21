High Speed Vehicle Pursuit Spanning 47 Miles Ends Safely

CHEYENNE– On June 21, 2018, Troopers with the Wyoming Highway Patrol were involved in a vehicle pursuit spanning over 47 miles on Interstate 25 in Platte County, Wyoming.

At approximately 12:51 pm, a WHP Trooper observed a 2017 Hyundai Accent passenger car speeding 103 mph in a posted 80 mph zone near Glendo, Wyoming around milepost 104.

When the trooper stopped the vehicle, the driver gave the trooper her driver’s license before speeding off and leading the trooper on a pursuit. During the pursuit, speeds reached well over 100 mph on several occasions.

A Trooper ahead of the pursuit was able to successfully deploy a tire deflation device at milepost 57. The vehicle then pulled over and all three individuals within the vehicle were taken into custody without incident.

The driver of the Hyundai has been identified as 27-year-old, Elbert, Colorado resident Brittany Chriss.

Both passengers within the vehicle have also been arrested. They were identified as 38-year-old Johnny Rineheart from Denver, Colorado and 38-year-old Amy Dwyer from Aurora, Colorado

All three suspects are facing several criminal charges and are currently being booked into the Platte County Detention Facility. The case is currently under investigation by WHP Troopers.