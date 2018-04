High Wind Warning Issued for Southwest Wyoming

UINTA COUNTY — Use caution today traveling West on I-80. The winds will pick up significantly between noon and midnight. High profile vehicles and light trailers are at particular risk.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Southwest Wyoming. It says to expect 35-45 mph winds and gusts exceeding 55 mph winds.

Here’s the full advisory:

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Issued by the National Weather Service

For Southwest Wyoming, Wyoming

HIGH WIND WARNING FROM 12PM MDT MON UNTIL 12AM MDT TUE …HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT… THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS ISSUED A HIGH WIND WARNING, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT. THE HIGH WIND WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT. * AFFECTED AREA…UINTA COUNTY IN EXTREME SOUTHWEST WYOMING. * WINDS…WEST TO NORTHWEST 35 TO 45 MPH WITH GUSTS IN EXCESS OF 55 MPH. * TIMING…WEST WINDS WILL INCREASE LATE THIS MORNING, THEN BECOME VERY STRONG THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING. WINDS WILL DIMINISH LATE IN THE EVENING. * IMPACTS…STRONG WINDS WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS ALONG ALL ROUTES IN UINTA COUNTY. HIGH PROFILE AND LIGHTWEIGHT VEHICLES WILL BE MOST SUSCEPTIBLE TO THESE STRONG WINDS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A HIGH WIND WARNING MEANS A HAZARDOUS HIGH WIND EVENT IS EXPECTED OR IS OCCURRING. SUSTAINED WIND SPEEDS OF AT LEAST 40 MPH OR GUSTS OF 58 MPH OR MORE CAN LEAD TO PROPERTY DAMAGE. VEHICLES, ESPECIALLY HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES, CAN BE DIFFICULT TO CONTROL AT TIMES IN HIGH WINDS. MOTORISTS SHOULD TAKE EXTRA CAUTION, ESPECIALLY WHILE CROSSING BRIDGES, OVERPASSES, AND UNSHELTERED AREAS.