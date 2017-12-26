High Winds May Reduce Visibility Near Wamsutter

WAMSUTTER — The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued an update on some winter weather that will be affecting Wyoming, notably high winds that include the city of Wamsutter and eastern Sweetwater County.

Strong west winds will be developing later tonight, Tuesday December 26, into Wednesday across the area.

West winds of 30 to 35 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph will create areas of blowing and drifting snow and sharply reduced visibility at times along Interstate 80.

If you plan on travelling on Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and the Carbon County line on Wednesday, please check the road conditions and webcams for current conditions.