High Winds Today And Tonight

Detailed Forecast

Today A slight chance of rain and snow showers between 3pm and 4pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Very windy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 27 mph increasing to 28 to 38 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. Very windy, with a west wind 30 to 40 mph decreasing to 18 to 28 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 43. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Windy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Saturday Night A chance of rain and snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.