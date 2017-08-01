Higher Speed Limits On Section Of I-80 Being Implimented

ROCK SPRINGS — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has made some changes to the speed limits on Interstate 80 from the Red Desert and Creston Junction interchanges, as well as North of Evanston on WYO 89.

After conducting a speed study of the area and considering public input, WYDOT has made some changes to the speeds of the two sections.

Speeds on WYO 89 North of Evanston have decreased from 70 mph to 65 mph. This new speed change was implemented today.

Speeds are Interstate 80 between the Red Desert Interchange, and Creston Junction Interchange will be increased to 80 mph from 75 mph. This speed change will be implemented as soon as crews are able to install the new speed limit signs.

The process for determining reasonable and safe speed limits is divided into two phases: the engineering investigation and the traffic investigation. The engineering investigation looks at the geometric design of the road, including alignment, terrain, lane and shoulder width and pavement type and condition. Also considered are commercial and residential development, parking and the number and types of entrances, exits and intersecting streets. The traffic investigation involves gathering and analyzing traffic volumes, prevailing vehicle speeds, crash numbers and traffic control devices affecting or affected by vehicle speeds.

WYDOT urges motorists to be conscientious of the newly posted speeds, obey all traffic signs and speed regulations and take extra precautions at night, being careful not to out-drive your head lights, and scan the roadway from shoulder to shoulder to look for wildlife.

For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit WYDOT online.