Highway Patrol Responds to Fatal Rollover in Southeast Wyoming

GOSHEN COUNTY — On May 26th, 2018 a fatal crash occurred at milepost 76 on US-85 near Yoder, Wyoming, which is about 70 miles northeast of Cheyenne in Southeast Wyoming.

At 3:30 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.

A 2001 Dodge Ram pickup was traveling southbound on US-85 when the vehicle

crossed the northbound lane of traffic and entered into the right of way.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Dodge then traveled through the right of way fence, collided with a concrete culvert, and overturned.

While the Dodge was overturning the driver was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected. The driver succumbed to his injuries on scene.

The driver has been identified as 82-year-old Hawk Springs, Wyoming resident Walter

Bradley.

This is the 37th fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2018 compared to 38 in 2017, 24 in

2016, and 49 in 2015 to date.