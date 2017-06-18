We Are Hiring an Advertising Account Manager

Inspire Your Community. Work for the #1 news source in Sweetwater County.

SweetwaterNOW is expanding our sales team and looking for an Advertising Account Manager. Join an exciting, growing company. We are looking for rock star sales people. Is that you?



What does the job entail?

Meet with current and potential clients: local and regional

Build relationships with clientele and within the community

Be an ambassador of SweetwaterNOW in the community

Be an ambassador for your clients in the community

Create sales goals and plans with your manager

Position is commission-based. A base salary may be offered for 90 days to the right applicant

Position Requirements

Experience in sales is key. This job is sales-driven and commission-based; therefore, the right applicant needs to be comfortable talking to business owners and explaining our business and products. Digital advertising experience is a plus.

Second, but no less important, is your comfort with technology and social media. Experience with applications such as Dropbox, GMAIL, and social media is a plus. We manage the largest social media audience in the area to provide Sweetwater County with the most up-to-date news every day.

Working fast and efficient is key. Speed wins.



Ideal candidate would have:

A good understanding of advertising and marketing

Enjoys being involved in the community and building long-lasting relationships

Exceptional communication skills (verbal, written, electronic)

Self-motivation and the ability to work both independently AND in a team environment

Available to work full-time business hours with flexibility

A strong work ethic and the willingness to learn and succeed

An organized and detail-oriented attitude



If you feel you’re the person who can have some fun, work hard, and uphold the professionalism of the SweetwaterNOW brand, contact us with your resume and a cover letter to let us know what you would bring to SweetwaterNOW.

Email us at jobs@sweetwaternow.com