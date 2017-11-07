H&N Gold Field Services Raffle Guns to Raise Medical Funds for Barry and Barb Lorenz

ROCK SPRINGS– H&N Gold Field Services in Rock Springs is presenting a gun raffle to raise medical funds for coworker Barry Lorenz and his wife Barb as they go through some tough medical battles.



Residents of Rock Springs for 36 Years

Barry and Barb have lived in Rock Springs for 36 years. The Lorenz’ have raised their children in Rock Springs, and have built their lives and careers here. However, they are both unable to work at this time due to tough medical issues.



Traumatic Car Accident

Barry is suffering from a traumatic brain injury from an automobile accident. He was a passenger in a head on collision in March of 2017, in which he had to be life flighted to Idaho Falls.

Barry suffered broken ribs in addition to a brain injury. He is still receiving treatment and going to see doctors.



Cancer Diagnosis

While Barry has been going through his injuries, Barb was diagnosed with Anal Squamous Cancer after going in for a routine colonoscopy.

After a CAT scan, doctors discovered a 4 millimeter spot on her lung as well. Barb had to undergo a PET scan, MRI’s, CT scans, blood work, and more before figuring out a treatment plan.

Barb is currently undergoing chemotherapy and radiation to treat the cancer.



“Great Family” In Need of Help

The Lorenz’ are in need of help during this difficult time.

“They are great family struggling right now,” H&N Gold Field Services employee Laura Halbert said.





The Gun Raffle

Barry’s coworkers organized the 6 Gun Raffle to raise funds for the Lorenz’. The company is donating six different guns to raffle off. The tickets cost $20 each.

The guns being raffled include:

Beretta CX4 9MM

Savage Arms Rifle 17HMR

Henry Big Boy Steel 41M

Browning X-Bolt Hells Canyon LR McMillian 28 Nosler

Ruger 17 HMR with intricately carved wood stock

Kimber K65 Stainless .375

The drawing will take place December 9. Tickets can be purchased up until the day of the drawing, or until the tickets are sold out. The first person drawn will have the first choice of gun. The second person drawn will have their choice of the remaining guns, and so on. The sixth person drawn will receive the last remaining gun.



Other Methods of Donating

There is also a Go Fund Me account set up for those who don’t want to participate in the raffle but would still like to help out. The Go Fund Me can be found at this web address https://www.gofundme.com/barb-barrys-medical-fund.

For those who do not want to donate through Go Fund Me, Barry’s coworkers have also set up an account with RS National Bank.

H&N Gold Field Services also has an EIN, or Employer Identification Number, for tax purposes.



To Purchase Tickets

To purchase raffle tickets or for more information, people can call any of the following numbers:

Jesse: 307-389-6269

Beth: 307-371-5085

Tara: 307-922-3911

Office: 307-382-0666