Holy Spirit Catholic School Hosts Havana Nights Auction and Gala

Set the evening of Saturday, March 25 aside so you can dance like it’s a warm Havana night at the Holy Spirit Catholic School’s Havana Nights Auction and Gala.

Join us for an evening of gourmet Cuban food, cocktails, dancing, live and silent auctions, raffles, and community!

Purchase your tickets to Havana today.

Event Details

When: Saturday, March 25, 2017

Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres at 4:30 pm

Cuban-themed Dinner at 6 pm

Where: Holiday Inn Ballroom

Tickets: $50 per guest on sale at the parish and school offices – limited VIP tables available

Tickets for the $10,000 raffle are currently available. Only 200 tickets will be sold at $100 a piece.

Raffle tickets can be purchased at the parish and school offices. You do not need to be present to win. All proceeds benefit Holy Spirit Catholic School

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.