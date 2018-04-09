Holy Spirit Catholic School Will Host Rummage Sale

ROCK SPRINGS — The Holy Spirit Catholic School is hosting a rummage sale.

DONATION DROP OFF DAY – Wednesday, April 11, 2018 – 2pm-6pm

SETUP & DROP OFF – Thursday, April 12, 2018 – 8am-8pm

EARLY BIRD SALE – Thursday, April 12, 2018 – 8am-8pm $5 fee at the door

SALE – Friday, April 13, 2018 – 8am-8pm

BAG SALE – Saturday, April 14, 2018 – 8am-12pm

If you have items you would like to donate, please bring them to the SCM Parish Center Wednesday or Thursday. For questions, please call the school office 362-6077.