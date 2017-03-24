Homax Oil Sales Hiring Class A & Class B Drivers

Homax Oil Sales Inc. has immediate openings for Class A and Class B Drivers.

Homax Oil Sales is a local petroleum distributor servicing Wyoming’s industries (mining, agriculture, oilfield).

Apply in Person at

505 D St, Rock Springs

Position Requirements

Tanker and Hazmat Endorsements

Must be able to lift, kneel, climb, chain up

Basic knowledge of DOT driving Logs

Responsible for daily paperwork

Clean driving record

Medical card

Pass pre-employment drug screen

Position Benefits

Competitive pay with overtime

Vacation pay

401(K) retirement plan

Health insurance

Apply Today

Apply in Person at 505 D St in Rock Springs.

*This is a local position.

Learn more about what we do at www.homaxoil.com.

