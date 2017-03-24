0

JOBS · ON-THE-NOW

Homax Oil Sales Hiring Class A & Class B Drivers

Homax Tanker Truck

Homax Oil Sales Inc. has immediate openings for Class A and Class B Drivers.

Homax Oil Sales is a local petroleum distributor servicing Wyoming’s industries (mining, agriculture, oilfield).

Apply in Person at
505 D St, Rock Springs

Position Requirements

  • Tanker and Hazmat Endorsements
  • Must be able to lift, kneel, climb, chain up
  • Basic knowledge of DOT driving Logs
  • Responsible for daily paperwork
  • Clean driving record
  • Medical card
  • Pass pre-employment drug screen

 

Position Benefits

  • Competitive pay with overtime
  • Vacation pay
  • 401(K) retirement plan
  • Health insurance

 

Apply Today

Apply in Person at 505 D St in Rock Springs.

*This is a local position.

Learn more about what we do at www.homaxoil.com.

 

Homax Oil Sales Inc

 

 

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.

Tags: