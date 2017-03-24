Homax Oil Sales Hiring Class A & Class B Drivers

Homax Oil Sales Inc. has immediate openings for Class A and Class B Drivers.
Homax Oil Sales is a local petroleum distributor servicing Wyoming’s industries (mining, agriculture, oilfield).
Apply in Person at
505 D St, Rock Springs
Position Requirements
- Tanker and Hazmat Endorsements
- Must be able to lift, kneel, climb, chain up
- Basic knowledge of DOT driving Logs
- Responsible for daily paperwork
- Clean driving record
- Medical card
- Pass pre-employment drug screen
Position Benefits
- Competitive pay with overtime
- Vacation pay
- 401(K) retirement plan
- Health insurance
Apply Today
Apply in Person at 505 D St in Rock Springs.
*This is a local position.
Learn more about what we do at www.homaxoil.com.
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.