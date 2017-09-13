Home for Rent in Green River

We are looking for responsible renters who will take care of a nice home. Available immediately!

It is a comfortable home in a quiet, downtown neighborhood.

Call Today!

Call De at 307-871-6774.

Rent is only $1350 per month!

.

Home Rental Details:

2000 sq. ft.

1 Level

4 Bedroom

2 Bath

Large master bedroom with walk-in closet

New shower and vanity/sink in master bath

New fixtures in main bath

New carpet and paint throughout

Oversized living room with new pellet stove

Large kitchen and dining room

New refrigerator

Washer and dryer

Ceiling fans in all bedrooms & living room

Individually heated rooms

One year lease

ACH payments required

No pets

No smoking

All utilities in renters name

$1350/month with $1350 damage deposit

.

If interested, please call De at 307-871-6774.

.

.

Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.