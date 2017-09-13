0

Home for Rent in Green River

We are looking for responsible renters who will take care of a nice home. Available immediately!

It is a comfortable home in a quiet, downtown neighborhood.

Call Today!

Call De at 307-871-6774.

Rent is only $1350 per month!
Home Rental Details:

  • 2000 sq. ft.
  • 1 Level
  • 4 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Large master bedroom with walk-in closet
  • New shower and vanity/sink in master bath
  • New fixtures in main bath
  • New carpet and paint throughout
  • Oversized living room with new pellet stove
  • Large kitchen and dining room
  • New refrigerator
  • Washer and dryer
  • Ceiling fans in all bedrooms & living room
  • Individually heated rooms
  • One year lease
  • ACH payments required
  • No pets
  • No smoking
  • All utilities in renters name
  • $1350/month with $1350 damage deposit
If interested, please call De at 307-871-6774.
