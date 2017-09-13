Home for Rent in Green River

We are looking for responsible renters who will take care of a nice home. Available immediately!
It is a comfortable home in a quiet, downtown neighborhood.
Call Today!
Call De at 307-871-6774.
Rent is only $1350 per month!
Home Rental Details:
- 2000 sq. ft.
- 1 Level
- 4 Bedroom
- 2 Bath
- Large master bedroom with walk-in closet
- New shower and vanity/sink in master bath
- New fixtures in main bath
- New carpet and paint throughout
- Oversized living room with new pellet stove
- Large kitchen and dining room
- New refrigerator
- Washer and dryer
- Ceiling fans in all bedrooms & living room
- Individually heated rooms
- One year lease
- ACH payments required
- No pets
- No smoking
- All utilities in renters name
- $1350/month with $1350 damage deposit
