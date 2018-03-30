Homeowner Being Sough By Police After Meth Lab Fire

ROCK SPRINGS — Local Agencies respond to a residential fire discovering possible explosive devices and a suspected Clandestine Meth Lab.

On Wednesday, March 28 at approximately 10:05 a.m. the Rocks Springs PD, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock Springs Fire Department responded to 222 Gateway Blvd #42 for the report of a house fire.

The Rock Springs Fire Department responded with 3 fire apparatus along with 11 department employees and were able to extinguish the fire within 7 minutes. During the overhaul of hot spots the discovery of explosive material required the response of the Sweetwater County Bomb Squad. The surrounding neighborhood was then evacuated and the area was cordoned off.

Detectives from the Rock Springs Police Department Street Crimes Unit were able to obtain a search warrant for the residence. A response team of Rock Springs Firefighters, DCI agents, Sweetwater County Deputies, Sublette County Deputies and Rock Springs Police Department conducted a search using full chemical suits and SCBA (self-containing breathing apparatus) masks. The team confiscated felony amounts of methamphetamine along with marijuana and associated paraphernalia.

The homeowners April Shurtleff (42) and Gerald Shurtleff (50) fled the scene during the course of the investigation. April Shurtleff was later arrested for Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Clandestine Laboratory Operations, and Child Endangerment with Methamphetamine. At this time, Gerald Shurtleff (see attached photo) is wanted in connection to this investigation and the public is encouraged to call the Rock Springs Police Department at 307-352-1575 with any information.

Thanks to the quick response and collaboration of all the agencies involved the scene was cleared without incident.

The Rock Springs Police Department reminds citizens that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.