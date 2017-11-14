Honor Your Loved Ones This Holiday Season

With the winter holidays approaching, memories of those we have lost often come to mind.

Hospice of Sweetwater County’s Tree of Love serves as a way to remember those loved ones.

The Tree of Love is Hospice of Sweetwater County’s annual public display of ornaments in memory of loved ones.

Handcrafted Ornaments For Donation

For a requested $10 donation, you can receive one of Eli Henderson’s beautiful handcrafted rose ornaments.

In addition to the rose ornament, a lovely heart ornament with your loved one’s name and any other information you choose to add, will be placed on the Tree of Love.

Stop by the Hospice office at 333 Broadway, Suite 220 in Rock Springs to view the Tree of Love and to get your rose ornament. Only available while supplies last.

Donations for the rose ornaments are used to support the artist, Eli Henderson, and to organize the Annual Candlelight Remembrance Ceremony.

Rose ornaments will be available for donation at:

Hospice of Sweetwater County

333 Broadway, 2nd floor, Rock Springs

