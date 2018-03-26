Hospice Hosts Grief and Loss Recovery Workshop in Green River

GREEN RIVER — Hospice of Sweetwater County will be hosting an eight-week Grief Recovery Method Support Group from April 11 to June 6 to help those in the community who are grieving from a loss.

The eight-week program is a support group created by the Grief Recovery Institute. It is designed to help those in the community who are trying to let go of a loss and move on, but don’t know how to.

.

Program Details

The program will run from Wednesday, April 11 to Wednesday, June 6. It will be at the Golden Hour Senior Center Library from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. The Golden Hour Senior Center is located at 550 Uinta Drive in Green River.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The program will help people move forward, whether the loss is in the form of a death, or a divorce or end of a relationship, or the loss of a career, trust, faith, safety, or health.

The workshop will provide partnerships and guidance to those who are trying to grieve and let go. The program teaches people that they don’t have to grieve alone, bury their feelings, or replace the loss.

Instead of hiding feelings, the program shows people that feelings are normal and natural.

For More Information

For more information regarding the Grief Recovery Method Outreach Program, people can call Carrie Halter at Hospice of Sweetwater County at 307-362-1990, or Certified Grief Recovery Specialist Jenny Boteler at 317-508-6477.