Hospice of Sweetwater County Will Hold Candlelight Remembrance Service Nov. 12

ROCK SPRINGS — All bereaved persons are invited to attend Hospice of Sweetwater County’s Candlelight Remberence Service on Sunday, November 12th at 4 pm.
