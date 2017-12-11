Hospital Doctors Elect Leaders; Dr. David Dansie Will Continue As Medical Staff President

ROCK SPRINGS – Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County physicians have elected a new slate of officers.

Dr. David Dansie was elected Nov. 28 to serve another term as president of the MHSC medical staff. Dr. Samer Kattan will serve as vice president and Dr. Larry Lauridsen, secretary/treasurer.

“It is a privilege,” Dansie said, “I know my colleagues and I look forward to serving our patients and this community.”

Individual hospital departments also have picked leaders.

Dr. Christian Theodosis will chair the General Services Department, with Dr. Cielette Karn as vice-chair. General Services includes Emergency Medicine, Radiology and Pathology.

Dr. Charles Knight will chair the Medicine Department, with Dr. Zachary Nicholas as vice-chair. The Medicine Department includes Family Practice, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Pulmonary/Critical Care, Nephrology and Oncology.

Dr. Steven Croft will chair the Surgery Department, with Dr. Jacques Denker as vice-chair. The Surgery Department includes General Surgery, Anesthesiology, Orthopedics, Ob/Gyn, Plastic Surgery, Urology, Otolaryngology, Podiatry and Dentistry.