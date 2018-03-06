Hospital Trustees Present Golden Bedpan to Commissioners

ROCK SPRINGS — The Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees went before the Sweetwater County Commissioners on the agenda today to present the golden bedpan the commissioners had won by losing a friendly wager.

Commissioners bet that they could raise more money than the trustees at the Memorial Hospital’s Red Tie Gala. According to the one rule of the wager, the bedpan needs to be displayed prominently at meetings for the year.

Read more about the full story here.