Housing First Program Gets Donation to Help Fight Homelessness

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rocky Mountain Power Foundation has awarded Sweetwater Family Resource Center in Rock Springs a $2,000 grant to support the Housing First Program.

The funding will assist individuals and families in the program that are homeless and have a mental illness with basic needs and case management services.

“Specifically, this grant will support the services that we offer, such as individualized case management and referrals to other community services,” said Kathy Tacke, coordinator of the Housing First Program at the Sweetwater Family Resource Center.

Housing First is an approach to quickly and successfully connect individuals and families experiencing homelessness to permanent housing.

“The Rocky Mountain Power Foundation is committed to strengthening the vitality of our communities through such grants and we are pleased to support this great program,” said Ron Wild, Rocky Mountain Power regional business manager.