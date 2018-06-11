Hunsaker Dental Hiring Full-Time Dental Assistant

Hunsaker Dental is seeking a full-time Dental Assistant for their office in Rock Springs.

Experience is preferred, but not required.

Submit Your Resume in Person Today!

Preferred Qualities:

  • Great communication skills
  • Highly organized
  • Detail oriented
  • Caring
  • Team Player

To Apply:

If this sounds like you and you’d like to join our team, please bring your resume to:
1401 Gateway Blvd Suite #3

