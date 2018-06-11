Hunsaker Dental Hiring Full-Time Dental Assistant

Hunsaker Dental is seeking a full-time Dental Assistant for their office in Rock Springs.
Experience is preferred, but not required.
Submit Your Resume in Person Today!
Preferred Qualities:
- Great communication skills
- Highly organized
- Detail oriented
- Caring
- Team Player
To Apply:
If this sounds like you and you’d like to join our team, please bring your resume to:
1401 Gateway Blvd Suite #3
