Hunter Education in the Green River Region

SWEETWATER COUNTY– Wyoming Landscape Conservation Initiative (WLCI)Coordinator Jim Wasseen taught a hunter education class at the C Street Library in Rock Springs.

He received assistance from office manager Regina Dickson, I&E Specialist Lucy Wold, fisheries biologist Troy Laughlin and Rock Springs Game Warden Andy Roosa.

For the third year, students from the Fire Law and Leadership Academy at Rock Springs High School participated in a hunter education class.

Their teacher John Cundall organized the firearms training where members of Wyoming Highway Patrol, Rock Springs Police Department, Bureau of Land Management , Sheriff’s Office, and Green River WGFD personnel Tory Laughlin, Lucy Wold, Kevin Spence, Jim Wasseen, John Walrath , Gary Boyd and volunteer Matt Gardner all took the students through each of the five firearms stations.

Students also learned to use inert pepper spray in case of a bear attack.