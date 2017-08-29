Hurrican Relief Donation Box Setup At Elk Bomb

ROCK SPRINGS — You can donate supplies to be delivered to Texas and Louisiana hurricane victims. A donation box has been setup at Elk Bomb Shooting Supplies LLC on Broadway in Downtown Rock Springs.

This donation included a supply of hotel sized shampoo and soap among many other thoughtful supplies.

The donations will be driven back to Texas.

Organizers say that they are trying to collect clothing in all sizes, shoes, personal hygiene products, and blankets.

The supplies will be driven to the disaster zone on Sunday.