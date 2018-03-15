Hyatt Family Child Care Home Given the Okay

If at first you don’t succeed….

ROCK SPRINGS — Last December Tara Hyatt, 1104 Whitewater Drive, requested permission from the Rock Springs Planning & Zoning Commission to operate a Family Child Care Home (FCCH) at her residence. Read that story here.

After a host of neighbors turned up at the P&Z public hearing to oppose Hyatt’s request, the Planning & Zoning Commission turned down her request on a 4-3 vote.

At Wednesday’s Planning & Zoning Commission meeting, however, City Planner Steve Horton outlined a new Conditional Use Permit plan that he had received from Hyatt which did not require Commission approval.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Under Hyatt’s new proposal, which Horton said he saw no reason to oppose, “Tara’s Daycare LLC” at her residence would provide FCCH services for up to eight children at a time, Monday-Friday, 6 am-6 pm.

No P&Z vote was taken on Hyatt’s new proposal because none was required.

Horton said his office could approve the measure since there was now a smaller limit on the number of children for whom Hyatt could provide daycare services.

Horton said he had discussed the proposal with city attorney Richard W. Beckwith’s office, given the earlier concerns expressed by residents of the Whitewater neighborhood regarding traffic, noise and the space needed for the daycare home activities.

If neighborhood residents still have concerns about the impact of the daycare home even with the smaller number of children involved, Horton said they could come to the Planning & Zoning Commission and request a hearing.