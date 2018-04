WYOMING — According to Wydot, I 80 / US 30 between Laramie and Exit 323, Happy Jack Road is closed due to winter conditions.

As of April 13 at 01:37 p.m., the estimated opening time is in 6 to 8 hours. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays WYDOT from opening the road.

